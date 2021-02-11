StockMarketWire.com - Wafer products and material solutions company IQE said its multifacted intellectual property legal dispute had been settled after it was awarded a payment of $2.5 million.
Since the Tribunal ruled entirely in IQE's favour in January 2020, the parties had been engaged in litigation in U.S. federal court on cases that had been brought against IQE and IQE employees in that court.
'The parties have settled the claims out of court and IQE has now received a full and final settlement payment of US$2.5m,' the company said, adding that the matter was now 'fully resolved.'
At 8:19am: [LON:IQE] Iqe PLC share price was 0p at 59p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
