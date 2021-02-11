StockMarketWire.com - Mobile games company Gaming Realms said expected a 'record month' in December to boost its annual results.
For the full year to 31 December 2020, the company said it expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA will be about £11.2 million and about £3.1 million, respectively.
'This reflects a record month in December due to the Company's content licensing business, which grew by over 100% during FY20,' the company said.
The company inked deals with 26 new partners, including Tier 1 operators DraftKings in the U.S., as well as Sky Betting and Gaming and PaddyPower Betfair in the UK and Europe.
'The positive momentum reported above has continued into the start of FY21, with the company recently announcing the launch of its Slingo content in Italy with both Goldbet and Sisal,' the company said.
The company expects to report its FY20 Preliminary Results during the week commencing 19th April 2021.
At 8:50am: [LON:GMR] Gaming Realms Plc share price was 0p at 20p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
