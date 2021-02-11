StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medical devices company Tissue Regenix has outlined plans to switch to electronic communication methods for shareholder documents.
The company stated that the move is part of its environmental sustainability efforts and to ensure timely and cost-effective communications with all shareholders.
A letter has been posted to all registered shareholders from the company's registrar, Link Group, and a copy of this letter will also be made available on the company's website.
Shareholders wishing to continue to receive shareholder documents in printed form will need to notify Link Group no later than March 10, 2021 by completing and returning the response form within the letter, or through registering for a shareholder account on: www.signalshares.com
At 8:57am: [LON:TRX] Tissue Regenix Group PLC share price was 0p at 0.41p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: