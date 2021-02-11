StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials group, SigmaRoc, has announced the launch of the UK's first cement free ultra-low carbon concrete building block under a new brand, Greenbloc.
The company said in a statement that the new Greenbloc range materially reduces the carbon footprint of these blocks when compared to a traditional product.
SigmaRoc said that Greenbloc is completely cement free, making it unique in the UK market and provides on average a significant net reduction in embodied CO2 of 77% per concrete block, resulting in an average reduction of 1.1kg of eCO2 per concrete block and a reduction of 2.7 tonnes of eCO2 per average semi-detached house.
Max Vermorken, CEO of SigmaRoc, commented: 'Our Greenbloc range and brand is the brainchild of our innovation and technical teams. It addresses a key challenge in the building products industry, the embodied CO2 in one of the most widely used building materials: the concrete block. Greenbloc is only the start of a range of sustainable alternatives to our product offering as we invest, improve, integrate and innovate.'
