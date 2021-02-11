StockMarketWire.com - Artificial intelligence platform for transport corridor analytics, Maestrano Grop, has reported a 128% rise in total revenue for the second half of 2020.
In the six months to December 31, 2020, the group saw its total revenue reach £728,000, a 128% rise in reported currency and 126% at constant currency.
The increase, the group said, is reflective of the strong business growth from Airsight which is acquired in November 2019.
Total expenses for Maestrano during the period increased by 37% as it invested in additional engineers and sales staff, particularly in the USA, in response to the large-scale opportunities apparent to the board and management.
Underlying EBITDA before exceptional one-off items was a loss of £681K, a 6% improvement, driven by the increase in expenses being balanced by increased revenue.
The company noted that H1 2019 expenses and EBITDA have been adjusted following a change in the accounting recognition of the research and development rebate from November 2019 to June 2019. As at 31 December 2020 Cash balance was £849,898 and Net Assets were £2,236,261.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.