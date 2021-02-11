StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies made a new gold discovery at its Diba gold deposit in western Mali, and reported encouraging assay data from the deposit.
The shallow dipping gold discovery was made 1.5km northwest of the Diba deposit in western Mali, and the highest grades appear to be situated on the northern margin of an igneous intrusion, the company said.
The company also reported 'encouraging' results from the final batch of assay data from drilling at the Diba deposit, including 8.50 grams per tonne of gold over 8m from 107m below the surface and 2.30 g/t Au over 11m from 7m below the surface.
'The results from the recent drilling programme at the Diba Deposit will be incorporated into a future updated MRE and Preliminary Economic Assessment,' it added.
At 9:23am: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was 0p at 61.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
