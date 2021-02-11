StockMarketWire.com - Upstream oil and gas company Jersey Oil & Gas said the Oil and Gas Authority had confirmed award of the merged licence P2498 to the company.
The award during the 32nd offshore licensing round was executed on the 10th February 2021, the company said.
Part block 20/5e, located within JOG's Greater Buchan Area development acreage, and contained an extension of the J2 (well 20/05a-10Y) oil discovery.
'This represents a further step in delivering on our strategy of acquiring a controlling interest in the acreage that forms the Greater Buchan Area,' the company said.
At 9:26am: [LON:JOG] Jersey Oil And Gas Plc share price was 0p at 98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
