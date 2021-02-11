StockMarketWire.com - Medical diagnosis firm Omega has agreed a contract with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to provide manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 lateral flow antigen tests, as part of the UK Government's target of producing two million lateral flow tests per day.
The test will be licenced for Omega to manufacture once the DHSC has approved a performance evaluation.
As part of the contract, DHSC will loan a number of key pieces of manufacturing equipment.
Omega anticipates that it will have the capacity to produce approximately two million tests per week by the end of April, when combining the Government-loaned equipment with its own manufacturing equipment.
The company also said that any remaining capacity will be used for VISITECT® CD4 or COVID-19 antibody tests according to demand.
In a separate announcement, Omega revealed the appointment of Simon Douglas as its new non-executive chairman.
Mr Douglas, who has over 25 years of Board level experience across a variety of Diagnostics, Life Science and BioPharma companies, will 'support the company and the executive team in delivering shareholder value through its next phase of growth.'
