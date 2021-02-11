StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks drifted lower on Thursday afternoon dragged down by banking and oil and gas shares.
At 16:30 the FTSE 100 of leading shares was up 0.1% at 6,528 points.
Mobile games company Gaming Realms said expected a 'record month' in December to boost its annual results. The shares reacted positively, gaining 6.5% to 36.20p.
Consumer Packaged Goods Coca-Cola HBC AG raised its dividend despite reporting a fall in annual profit on lower volumes amid Covid-19 disruptions in across its markets.
For the full year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit fell to €593.9 million from €661.2 million year-on-year as sales declined 13.4% to €1.17 billion. The shares gained 4.7% to £23.65.
Analytics firm RELX has reported a modest increase to annual profits in its results for the year to December 31, 2020. The company reported an operating profit of £1,525m, representing a 4% growth on the previous year. The shares gained 1.77% to £18.04.
Real Estate investment company LXi REIT, raised its annual dividend target, citing successive quarters of strong rent collection and rental growth. The shares added 0.5% to 126.4p.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its annual profit was boosted by strong growth in sales of new oncology and biopharmaceuticals medicines. The shares gained 0.2% to £72.58.
Prudential has announced a new senior leadership team for its US business, Jackson Financial, ahead of the planned separation. The shares dipped 0.4% lower to £12.91.
Royal Dutch Shell has set out its plans for a 'customer-first strategy' to accelerate its drive for net-zero emissions. Its share price fell 2% to £12.78.
Pub group Marston's fell 13% to 86.6p following the announcement from private equity firm Platinum Equity Advisors that, after the board rejected its approach earlier this month, it wouldn't be making a revised proposal or indeed a firm offer for the company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: