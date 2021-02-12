AU
16/02/2021 15:30 Australia Conference Board leading index
16/02/2021 16:30 RBA meeting minutes
CA
15/02/2021 13:15 housing starts
15/02/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
16/02/2021 13:30 International transactions in securities
17/02/2021 13:30 CPI
18/02/2021 13:30 housing price index
18/02/2021 13:30 employment insurance
CH
18/02/2021 07:00 trade balance
DE
16/02/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
EU
15/02/2021 10:00 industrial production
15/02/2021 10:00 foreign trade
16/02/2021 10:00 GDP
17/02/2021 10:00 construction output
18/02/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
FR
16/02/2021 06:30 ILO unemployment
18/02/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts: GDP growth
IE
15/02/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
18/02/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
16/02/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
JP
14/02/2021 23:50 GDP estimates
15/02/2021 04:30 revised retail sales
15/02/2021 04:30 revised industrial production
16/02/2021 04:30 tertiary industry index
16/02/2021 23:50 orders received for machinery
16/02/2021 23:50 provisional trade statistics
18/02/2021 06:00 revised machine tool orders
UK
15/02/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
17/02/2021 07:00 PPI
17/02/2021 07:00 CPI
17/02/2021 09:30 house price index
US
16/02/2021 13:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
17/02/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
17/02/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
17/02/2021 13:30 PPI
17/02/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
17/02/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
17/02/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
17/02/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
18/02/2021 13:30 new residential construction - housing starts and building permits
18/02/2021 13:30 jobless claims
18/02/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
18/02/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
18/02/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
