Interim Result
15/02/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
15/02/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
15/02/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
16/02/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
16/02/2021 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
16/02/2021 K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C)
16/02/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
16/02/2021 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
17/02/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
18/02/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
18/02/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
18/02/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
Final Result
16/02/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
17/02/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
17/02/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
17/02/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
17/02/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
18/02/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
18/02/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
18/02/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
18/02/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
18/02/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
18/02/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
19/02/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
19/02/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
19/02/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
19/02/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
AGM / EGM
15/02/2021 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)
15/02/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
15/02/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
15/02/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
15/02/2021 Countrywide PLC (CWD)
15/02/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
15/02/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
16/02/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
16/02/2021 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
16/02/2021 Nexus Infrastructure PLC (NEXS)
16/02/2021 Ovoca Bio PLC (OVB)
16/02/2021 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
17/02/2021 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
17/02/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
17/02/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
17/02/2021 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
17/02/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)
17/02/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
18/02/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)
18/02/2021 Aminex PLC (AEX)
18/02/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
18/02/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
18/02/2021 React Group PLC (REAT)
19/02/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
19/02/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
19/02/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
19/02/2021 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)
Trading Statement
16/02/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
16/02/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
17/02/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
17/02/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
18/02/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
18/02/2021 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
Ex-Dividend
15/02/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
18/02/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
18/02/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
18/02/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
18/02/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
18/02/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
18/02/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
18/02/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
18/02/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
18/02/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
18/02/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
18/02/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
18/02/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
18/02/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com