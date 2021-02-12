StockMarketWire.com - Information and analytics company Ascential said it had sold DeHavilland, a brand within its built environment & policy segment, to the alternative asset management group Bridgepoint for £15 million in cash.
The sale concluded the disposal of Ascential's built environment & policy segment businesses, following the recent agreement to sell Glenigan and the sale of Groundsure, with total consideration for the three businesses amounting to £257.9 million.
'Following the disposal, central costs allocated to the businesses amounting to £4.2m in 2019, will be mitigated through transitional services agreements and cost savings over the coming year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
