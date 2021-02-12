StockMarketWire.com - Apax Global Alpha said it had acquired a majority stake in Herjavec Group, a managed security services provider and cyber operations company.
On a look through basis, Apax Global Alpha was expected to invest approximately €5.4 million in the company.
Founded in 2003, Herjavec Group had been recognised as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of protecting enterprises globally from evolving cyber threats.
The transaction was expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: