StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Scottish American Investment Company has extended its record of dividend increases to 41 consecutive years by recommending a full-year dividend for 2020 that is 1.1% higher than the 2019 dividend it paid.
The company announced it has recommended a final dividend of 3.00p, taking the full-year dividend to 12.00p per share.
Net asset value total return for the year was 14.5%, ahead of the total return from global equities of 13%, while the company's share price total return was 12% during the period.
It said returns were assisted by the 'resilient' operational performance of many of the companies in which it invests, and also by a positive return from its property investments.
Earnings per share fell slightly over the year to 11.41p, a drop of less than 4%, while investment income was £23.6 million, up from £23 million in 2019.
The fund, which is managed by Baillie Gifford, said it remains the best-performing fund in its Global Equity Income peer group, in terms of NAV total return, over the past five years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: