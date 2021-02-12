StockMarketWire.com - FastForward Innovations said it had invested A$1 million (£560,000) in Little Green Pharma, a vertically integrated, medicinal cannabis business with operations from cultivation and production through to manufacturing and distribution.
The placing raised a total of A$22m at a price of $0.65c; and FastForward Innovations said it expects to hold 0.9% of the company following issue of the placing shares.
The funds would be used to execute Little Green Pharma's next phase of growth by accelerating sales and marketing efforts in Australia and in offshore markets; expanding cultivation and manufacturing capacity; and providing general working capacity.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
