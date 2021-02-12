StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company InfraStrata said it had acquired Burntisland Fabrication for up to £850,000, providing the company with increased capacity across two sites in locations in Scotland.
'These facilities will trade under the Harland & Wolff brand and represent the final fabrication piece of its UK footprint, positioning the company to fully deliver on its existing strategy quicker than it would have done with only its two existing sites: Harland & Wolff (Belfast) and Harland & Wolff (Appledore),' the company said.
Under the terms of the deal, the company paid £650,000 in cash with a further deferred consideration of up to £200,000 in cash, should Burntisland Fabrication achieve future revenues targets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
