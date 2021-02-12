StockMarketWire.com - Mineral resource company Keras Resources said the processing plant was now on site at its the Diamond Creek phosphate mine in Utah, USA, and construction was underway.
The new owner-operated plant had design capacity to process the targeted 48,000 ton per year production rate in 2024 and wiykd increase both the installed capacity and flexibility to beneficiate a variety of organic phosphate products and would also see a significant reduction in operating costs as we move away from the current toll agreements.
Commissioning remained on schedule and the plant was expected to be operational by the end of Q1 2021.
At 8:08am: [LON:KRS] Keras Plc share price was 0p at 0.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
