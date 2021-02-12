StockMarketWire.com - Resources group MC Mining has appointed Sam Randazzo as interim chief executive while it finalises the recruitment process ahead of acting chief executive Brenda Berlin's departure on 15 February 2021.
The company said that Berlin had worked closely with Randazzo, a non-executive director of MC Mining, to facilitate an orderly handover.
It confirmed that her departure is not expected to impact the finalisation of the funding for its flagship, fully permitted Makhado hard coking coal project, nor the day-to-day running of the group's operating mine, the Uitkomst Colliery.
Chairman Bernard Pryor said: 'Sam brings a wealth of mining, commercial and financing expertise that will be valuable to the company as we complete the Makhado Phase 1 funding.
'The process to recruit a permanent CEO is at an advanced stage and the board anticipates that this will be completed in the near future.'
At 9:17am: [LON:MCM] MC Mining share price was 0p at 8.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
