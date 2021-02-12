StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company GoldStone Resources said it had been granted an environmental permit for its Homase South pit within the AKHM project in Ghana.
The environmental prermit, a key permit required to allow the company to proceed towards construction of the project, was a 'major achievement in the development of the AKHM project, which will be the company's first mine in its highly prospective 83.24km2 total licence area,' Goldstone Resources said.
'The environmental permit, along with the 10-year Mining Lease which received Parliamentary Ratification on 22 December 2020, are a prerequisite for procedural operational permits which are expected to be granted on a timely basis,' it added.
At 9:32am: [LON:GRL] GoldStone Resources Ltd share price was 0p at 7.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
