StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy said it had raised aggregate gross proceeds of €15 million in a discounted equity placing.
The placing price of €4.26 per share, represented a 5% discount to the 30 day volume weighted average price on NASDAQ Helsinki First North Growth, the company said.
'The primary reason for conducting the Fundraise was to accelerate and expand the clinical development of the Company's main drug candidates, bexmarilimab and Traumakine (intravenous interferon beta),' it added.
At 9:42am: [LON:FARN] Faron Pharmaceuticals share price was 0p at 275p
