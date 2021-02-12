StockMarketWire.com - Bidstack Group has announced the results of its collaboration with Moat by Oracle, revealing in-game advertising has exceeded expectations.
Moat's analysis compared to its Global Q3 2020 display benchmarks suggests Bidstack's overall PC GIVT is currently performing 3.5 times better than the industry benchmark of 2.9% GIVT (Moat Q3 2020 Desktop Display Benchmark), with more than 99% of observed impressions verified as GIVT free.
The figures from a campaign featured in Football Manager 21 in the UK, and run by Dentsu's DGame on behalf of a leading global financial institution in January and February 2021.
Mark Kopera, head of product for Moat by Oracle, said: 'It is vital for brands to be able to verify whether their ads are being delivered to a real person when running in-game advertising. Moat by Oracle is excited to work with Bidstack to give brands the confidence to invest in in-game advertising on a global scale.'
At 1:22pm: [LON:BIDS] Bidstack Group Plc Ord 0.5p share price was 0p at 5.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
