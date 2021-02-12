StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company ECR Minerals said it has completed its first diamond drill hole using the company’s in-house equipment at the HR3 area of the company’s Bailieston project in the Victoria Goldfields, Australia.
Preliminary core inspection has identified visible gold in the core and the company has been utilising a portable x-ray fluorescence as part of the preliminary examination process.
Craig Brown, chief executive of ECR Minerals, said: ‘The hole was completed efficiently and safely and we are now pushing on with further drilling with the commencement of the second hole. We intend to continue drilling across various target areas within ECR license areas in the coming weeks and months.
‘The presence of a 5.3 metre wide reef (drilled thickness) with visible gold in the first drill hole core is a positive development and we look forward to receipt of assay results from the laboratory as soon as possible.’
At 1:40pm: [LON:ECR] ECR Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 2.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: