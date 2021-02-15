Interim Result
16/02/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
16/02/2021 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
16/02/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
16/02/2021 K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C)
16/02/2021 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
17/02/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
18/02/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
18/02/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
18/02/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
22/02/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
22/02/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
22/02/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
22/02/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
22/02/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
22/02/2021 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
22/02/2021 Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX)
23/02/2021 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
23/02/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
23/02/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
23/02/2021 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
Final Result
16/02/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
17/02/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
17/02/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
17/02/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
17/02/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
18/02/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
18/02/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
18/02/2021 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
18/02/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
18/02/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
18/02/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
19/02/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
19/02/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
19/02/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
19/02/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
23/02/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)
AGM / EGM
16/02/2021 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
16/02/2021 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
16/02/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
16/02/2021 Ovoca Bio PLC (OVB)
16/02/2021 Nexus Infrastructure PLC (NEXS)
17/02/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
17/02/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)
17/02/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
17/02/2021 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
17/02/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
17/02/2021 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
18/02/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
18/02/2021 Aminex PLC (AEX)
18/02/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)
18/02/2021 React Group PLC (REAT)
18/02/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
19/02/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
19/02/2021 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)
19/02/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
19/02/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
22/02/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)
22/02/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)
22/02/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
22/02/2021 Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO)
23/02/2021 Petrel Resources PLC (PET)
23/02/2021 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)
23/02/2021 Image Scan Holdings PLC (IGE)
23/02/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
Trading Statement
16/02/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
16/02/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
17/02/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
17/02/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
18/02/2021 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
18/02/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
22/02/2021 President Energy PLC (PPC)
Ex-Dividend
18/02/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
18/02/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
18/02/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
18/02/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
18/02/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
18/02/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
18/02/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
18/02/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
18/02/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
18/02/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
18/02/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
18/02/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
18/02/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
19/02/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)
19/02/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
19/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
19/02/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
19/02/2021 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)
19/02/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
19/02/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
19/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
