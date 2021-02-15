StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft engineering group Rolls-Royce said it had appointed Panos Kakoullis as its new chief financial officer, to replace Stephen Daintith, whose pending departure was announced last year.
Kakoullis had spent most of his career at Deloitte, where he was was, until May 2019, global head of its audit and assurance practice.
More recently, he had jointed PA Consulting, Rolls-Royce said.
Kakoullis would take up the new role on 3 May, more than a month after Daintith is due to depart on 19 March.
Ben Fidler would serve as interim CFO until Kakoullis arrived.
'Panos delivered significant transformational change at Deloitte, streamlining and simplifying the business and we look forward to benefitting from his expertise and experience as we deliver on our fundamental reorganisation ... ,' chief executive Warren East said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
