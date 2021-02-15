StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory drug focused Synairgen said dosing had begun for a sub-study investigating an inhaled treatment for mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms not yet requiring hospitalisation.
The new study is in addition to an ongoing study being performed by the company that is assessing the efficacy of inhaled interferon beta in hospitalised patients with Covid-19.
The new phase two and three sub-study, called the ACTIV-2 trial, was being funded by the US government.
'With mutations of Covid-19 now emerging, and the concern that mutations may render the vaccines less effective, the need for broad spectrum treatment options remains very high,' chief executive Richard Marsden said.
'Our product is a potentially effective treatment as it is a virus agnostic and, we believe, strain agnostic antiviral, which is easy to use in the hospital or home setting.
'We look forward to tracking the progress of the ACTIV-2 trial alongside our other COVID-19 trials.'
