StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services provider Toople said it had won five new contracts in the UK, the largest from a building merchant with locations across England.
The others were with a sports car dealer, specialty publisher, hair and beauty treatment provider and computers services business.
'These new contracts are further evidence of the momentum we are generating,' chief executive Andy Hollingworth said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: