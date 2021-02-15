StockMarketWire.com - Home REIT declared a maiden interim dividend of 0.83 pence per share for the period from 12 October 2020 to 31 December 2020.
The company said it was targeting a minimum total dividend of 2.5 pence per share in relation to the financial period ending 31 August 2021, in line with its stated target at launch.
From 1 September 2021, the company would be targeting an annual dividend of 5.5 pence per ordinary share per annum, payable quarterly, with 'the potential to grow through inflation-protected long-term lease agreements,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
