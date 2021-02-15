StockMarketWire.com - Minimally invasive surgery technology group Surgical Innovations said it had inked a US trocar distribution agreement for with Microline Surgical.

The five-year pact was for the company's YelloPort+Plus and YelloPort Elite access devices.

'The US accounts for almost half of the worldwide trocar market,' development director Adam Power said.

'Microline has a direct sales team with considerable experience in the selling of resposable surgical devices.'




