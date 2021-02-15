StockMarketWire.com - Marketing and media consultancy Ebiquity said it would likely report a 'small loss' for the year after returning to profit in the second half of the year.
'As expected, the group returned to profitability in the second half, although it is likely to report a small adjusted operating loss for the full year,' the company said.
The performance in the second half of the year reflected both the recovery in demand from existing clients as they returned to more normal activity levels, and success in winning new business, the company said.
Net debt of £7.7 million as at 31 December 2020 was in line with expectations.
