StockMarketWire.com - Cannabinoid product Sativa Wellness said it had submitted a novel food application for validation by the UK's Food Standards Agency.
The submission was made ahead of a 31 March deadline and was part of a commitment to pursue high-level regulatory compliance and product quality, the company said.
The submission incorporated an extensive array of products under the company's Goodbody brands and on behalf of white label customers.
Products included oil-based food supplements, gummies, soft gel capsules and sports recovery gels, as well as wholesale bulk CBD ingredients.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
