StockMarketWire.com - Specialist investor Impax said it had finalised its agreement to acquire Pax World Management, now known as Impax Asset Management, after buying the remaining 16.7% stake of the New Hampshire-based business not previously held by the company for US$3.0 million.
'Since our acquisition of Pax World Management LLC three years ago, the combined team has successfully integrated the two businesses and delivered significant growth,' the company said.
'Impax's business in North America is well placed for further expansion as clients seek to increase their exposure to the transition to a more sustainable economy,' it added.
At 8:52am: [LON:IPX] Impax Asset Management Group PLC share price was 0p at 590p
