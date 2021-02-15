StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage drug development company ValiRx said it had formed a fresh collaboration agreement with oncology consultancy Physiomics.
The new pact superseded an agreement with Physiomics announced in September 2011.
ValiRx said it woud benefit from Physiomics' experience in modelling the effects of prostate cancer treatment, as well the use of the latest version of its virtual tumour technology.
The technology would be applied to derive valuable information from the additional data generated by the completed clinical trial of ValiRx's VAL201.
Physiomics also would support ValiRx in modelling the use of the VAL201 peptide in endometriosis and coronavirus.
At 8:56am:
[LON:PYC] Physiomics PLC share price was 0p at 6.1p
[LON:VAL] ValiRx PLC share price was 0p at 19.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
