StockMarketWire.com - Agricultural supplies group Wynnstay said chairman Jim McCarthy would stand down next month after eight years in the role.
McCarthy would be succeeded by Steve Ellwood, who had joined the company as a non-executive director in January 2016.
Ellwood had previously been head of agriculture at HSBC for 10 years, and head of food and agriculture at Smith & Williamson.
At 9:03am: [LON:WYN] Wynnstay Group PLC share price was 0p at 315p
