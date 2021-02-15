StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Bluejay Mining said its subsidiary Dundas Titanium had received a letter of interest from the export-import Bank of the United States for the provisional sum of approximately US$208 million in debt funding for the capital requirements of the Dundas Ilmenite project.
'Any potential debt financing would be eligible for a maximum repayment term of 8 years 6 months,' the company said.
'Bluejay is also advancing discussions with European Export Credit Agencies as well as other traditional commercial lenders to ensure the highest quality and most favourable commercial terms available for the development of Dundas,' it added
At 9:27am: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was 0p at 10.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
