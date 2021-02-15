StockMarketWire.com - Pires Investments said portfolio company and sports betting platform Low6 was on track for an initial public offering in the second quarter of 2021.
Pires had in December subscribed for shares in Low6 at £30 each for a total investment of £0.2 million.
Low6 last yearclosed a pre-IPO round, raising A$6 million (£3.3 million) in convertible notes.
'Low6 has advised that it is proposing to extend the pre-IPO round to allow further investment from a leading gaming industry player,' Pires said.
'Any additional funds raised would provide Low6 with further working capital as its users continue to increase, moving ahead of the company's internal projections.'
