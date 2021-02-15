StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas said a development well in Egypt had intersected a net pay of around 27.5 metres.
The ASH-3 well was drilled to a total depth of 4,087 metres in the Abu Sennan concession, of which United Oil & Gas held a 22% non-operating interest.
The well would be tested and completed in the coming days and then brought immediately onstream through existing facilities, delivering a further uplift to production, the company said.
At 9:39am: [LON:UOG] United Oil Gas Plc share price was 0p at 2.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
