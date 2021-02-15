StockMarketWire.com - Alternative energy group Simec Atlantis Energy said its Scottish-built tidal turbine and generation equipment had been successfully installed in the Goto Island chain in Japan.
The tidal turbine clocked its first 10 megawatt hours of generation within the first 10 days of operation and was now producing clean electricity in Japan.
The project included leasing tidal generation equipment and providing offshore construction services to Kyuden Mirai Energy for a pilot turbine located in the straits of Naru Island, within the southern Japanese Goto island chain.
'We are proud of our team, who worked efficiently and most of all safely during a worldwide pandemic, to bring tidal stream energy to Japan,' chief executive Graham Reid said.
'Throughout the project we have also received great support from our strategic partner, KME, who was supported by a consortium of local and international stakeholders.'
'This is a huge milestone for the deployment of clean, renewable energy from tidal stream and we hope it will be the first of many tidal turbines installed in Japan.'
At 9:44am: [LON:SAE] Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord Npv Di share price was 0p at 20.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
