StockMarketWire.com - Renewable infrastructure company Greencoat Renewables said it had agreed to acquire Kokkoneva wind farm from Abo wind, a global renewable energy project developer, for €60 million.
The 43.2MW asset, currently under construction in Siikalatva, Finland, was expected to begin commercial operations in Q2 2022.
The transaction, structured under a forward sale model, would only complete once Kokkoneva is fully operational, the company said.
'The wind farm will use nine Nordex N149 4.8MW turbines and will benefit from a 15-year O&M contract with Nordex. Abo wind will finance and manage the construction of the wind farm and will continue to provide operational management services for the wind farm once operational,' it added.
At 9:46am: [LON:GRP] Greencoat Renewables PLC share price was 0p at 1.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
