StockMarketWire.com - Asset management consultancy MJ Hudson said it had completed its planned acquisition of Bridge Fund Management following regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Ireland.
The acquisition was first announced in October.
Bridge Group, a funds service provider based in Dublin, reported 44% organic revenue growth in the year through September.
'The acquisition of Bridge adds an important funds centre to MJ Hudson's network,' the company said.
'It also brings a number of new international asset management clients, at least three of which, on a recurring revenues basis, will enter the top 10 list for the group as a whole.'
At 9:59am: [LON:MJH] share price was 0p at 41.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: