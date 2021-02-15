StockMarketWire.com - Bottling company Coca-Cola European Partners increased its final takeover offer for Coca-Cola Amatil to A$13.50 from A$12.75 a share, citing latter's improved trading and debt position.
Taken with the agreement with Coca-Cola, the final offer of A$13.50 to the shareholders implied an effective price per share to be paid by CCEP of A$12.53 per Coca-Cola Amatil share, which represents an increase of A$0.52, or 4.3%, from an effective price per share of A$12.01 payable under CCEP's prior offer, the company said.
The revised scheme remained subject to customary conditions, including Coca-Cola Amatil's shareholder approval, court approval and New Zealand foreign investment regulatory approval.
At 10:00am: [LON:CCEP] share price was 0p at 33.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
