StockMarketWire.com - Digital learning services provider Learning Technologies said it had agreed to acquire getBridge, a learning and talent development software provider, from Instructure for $50.0 million.
Bridge, headquartered in the US with operations in the UK and Hungary, provided a learning management system in addition to performance, engagement and skills development products, on a single, easy-to-use, SaaS-based platform.
'The acquisition of Bridge significantly extends LTG's mid-enterprise learning and talent offering. Bridge is highly complementary to PeopleFluent, which serves the large enterprise market, and BreezyHR, which serves the small and medium-sized business market,' the company said.
The acquisition was expected to complete on 26 February 2021.
At 10:03am: [LON:LTG] Learning Technologies Group PLC share price was 0p at 130.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
