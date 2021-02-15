StockMarketWire.com - Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust said the net asset value total return for the three months ending 31 December 2020 was £293.3 million or 58.8 pence per share, reflecting an increase of 1.4% per share compared with the NAV as at 30 September 2020.
Based on the quarterly dividend paid of 0.575 pence per share, the NAV total return was 2.4% for the period.
The company said its rent collection remains strong, which has underpinned a 9% increase in the quarterly dividend.
In addition, following two significant acquisitions in December, the portfolio weighting towards the industrial sector has increased from 30% to 37% over the quarter.
At 1:24pm: [LON:SREI] Schroder Real Estate IT share price was 0p at 33.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
