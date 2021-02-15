StockMarketWire.com - Technology investment company Asimilar Group noted MESH Holding’s and AAQUA BV’s agreement to acquire data science company Sentiance.
On completion of the deal MESH will increase its holding in Sentiance to 80%, with the remaining 20% owned by AAQUA.
Asimilar holds 24 million shares in MESH, approximately an 8.3% stake. The acquisition is expected to be completed by 10 March 2021.
At 2:02pm: [LON:ASLR] share price was 0p at 23p
