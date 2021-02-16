StockMarketWire.com - Gambling technology provider Playtech said it had signed licencing agreements with Greenwood Racing, which owns and operates the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
The agreements included licensing of Playtech products to Greenwood companies in the states of Michigan, Indiana, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
They would commence with the launch of an online casino in Michigan.
'This strategic partnership with the Greenwood companies represents a major milestone for Playtech and I'm excited to work with them to help achieve their growth plans in the coming years,' chief executive Mor Weizer said.
'The US is a highly strategic market and this multi-state, multi-product agreement highlights the demand for the full breadth of our product offering.'
'This is the next step for Playtech in the US and we are delighted to work with the Greenwood companies to capture this exciting long-term opportunity'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
