StockMarketWire.com - Defense contractor TP said it had signed a contract with a train leasing company to supply hydrogen fuel-cell systems for passenger trains.
The initial project would take about six months to complete.
'This contract is part of an initiative that aims to demonstrate the safe and economic operation of hydrogen powered trains for future public transport opportunities,' TP said.
'It initially covers the supply of safety-critical hydrogen fuel-cell systems that convert hydrogen into electricity to ultimately power the trains.'
TP said it was acting as the prime contractor for the integrated hydrogen fuel system, building upon it preliminary consulting work to define system requirements and specify a suitable system configuration.
The system would be deployed on a modified passenger train for a series of proving and demonstration activities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: