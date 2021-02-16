StockMarketWire.com - Disease test-kit supplier Omega Diagnostics welcomed the publication of positive research that had analysed the performance of a Covid-19 test that it is helping to produce.
A pre-print publication, funded by Public Health England, had reviewed performance of rapid antibody tests, including the AbC-19TM test being developed by the UK Rapid Test Consortium, of which Omega was a partner.
The study showed that AbC-19TM was highly accurate when tested on samples from individuals previously positive for the virus by PCR and from samples collected pre-pandemic.
All devices tested had accuracy of above 92% with the AbC-19 TM rapid test showing the highest accuracy at 97.3%.
The study remained subject to peer review.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
