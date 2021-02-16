StockMarketWire.com - Cancer and autoimmune disease focused Sareum said it viewed a new UK clinical development platform for potential Covid-19 treatments as a welcome source of funding.
The company said it had noted an announcement from the the UK's health department regarding the launch of its 'AGILE' platform to fund phase-one trials and fast-track the development of Covid-19 treatments.
'The company views this new platform as a welcome source of funding to support the early clinical development of promising new candidates to address the breadth of symptoms that affect patients with Covid-19,' Sareum said.
Sareum was currently investigating SDC-1801, a selective, small molecule TYK2/JAK1 kinase inhibitor, in a preclinical Covid-19 research programme.
The programme, which commenced in December with grant funding from the UK government, was expected to take about six months to complete.
The company was also investigating whether treatment with SDC-1801 in disease models can re-establish protection against bacterial pneumonia following SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Sareum said it believed that, should the current preclinical work programme be successful, that it may be eligible for an AGILE grant.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
