StockMarketWire.com - JLEN Environmental Assets said it would hold a shareholder meeting to approve a change in its investment policy to allow the company to access a wider pool of environmental infrastructure investments.
The extraordinary general meeting of the company was expected to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 8 March 2021.
The company's existing investment policy expressly prohibited it from investing in projects which were located in countries other than those which are members of the OECD, the company said.
'The revised investment policy would, if approved by shareholders, allow the Company to invest in member states of the European Union which are not members of the OECD,' it added.
At the meeting, the company will also seek shareholder backing to approve an increase the aggregate annual limit on the remuneration of directors from £300,000 to £400,000 per annum.
Shareholders will also vote the company's proposals to remove certain restrictions relating to 'the majority of directors being resident in the United Kingdom for tax purposes, board and committee meetings being held in the United Kingdom; and directors who are physically located in the United Kingdom participating in board and committee meetings,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
