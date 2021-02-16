StockMarketWire.com - IT and communication company CloudCoCo said revenue growth in the first quarter had been 'strong' with the acceleration of new and renewal business driving improved profitability.
Earnings before net finance costs, tax, depreciation, amortisation, plc costs, exceptional costs and share-based payments, or trading EBITDA, was 'significantly' ahead of that achieved in the same period last year, the company said.
'The sales pipeline continues to be healthy despite the challenging economic environment, underpinning the progress being made in the group's turnaround,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
