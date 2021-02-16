StockMarketWire.com - Mobile device diagnostics company Blancco Technology said first-half profit fell by more than fifth as revenue was held back by weakness in its IT asset disposition segment.
For the six months ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax fell 21% to £0.5 million year-on-year as revenue was flat at £17.4 million.
IT asset disposition revenue decreased by 7%) to £5.2 million.
Looking ahead, the company said revenue and profit growth was continuing in line with its expectations.
'Even during this most challenging period, we have continued to grow profit as well as generate significant amounts of cash,' the company said.
'The board is confident that Blancco is positioned to deliver sustained levels of growth going forwards in line with our expectations.'
